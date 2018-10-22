fairlife Careers

“fairlife is fast-paced, exciting, and growing quickly! This company is all in on innovation, and the support I’ve gotten for my own ideas has been incredible. We truly live out our credo of better values.”

"It’s a place where I’ve grown and learned a lot, giving me the ability to move into my role as a Packaging Technician. The people here are positively great teammates and the heart of what makes fairlife the place it is."

“Over the past 7 years, I have had the opportunity to grow from a Processing Operator to my current position as a Packaging Coordinator. fairlife believes in better and shows it by caring for their employees while offering competitive pay and career advancement opportunities.”

“I absolutely love working for fairlife because of the positive values they have! In my time here I have been given many opportunities to move up within the plant and am treated as part of the family.”

"In my career, finding an organization that’s growing their core business at an exceptional pace, innovating for the future and having fun with good people while doing it is the holy grail, and fairlife has it. "

fairlife, LLC is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, disability, veteran status, or any other category protected by law. All qualified applicants and employees will be given equal opportunity. Selection decisions are based on job-related factors.



In addition to its nondiscrimination commitment, the Company will also provide reasonable accommodation of qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would impose an undue hardship on the Company. If you have a disability and would like to request accommodation in order to apply for a position with us, please email [email protected]



