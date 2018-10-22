fairlife Careers

Search Open Jobs

Career Opportunities
Location
Department
Type
Packaging Supervisor
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Supply Technician (Forklift Operator)
Warehouse
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Shipping Clerk (nights)
fairlife
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Warehouse Supervisor - Nights
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Inventory Analyst
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Inventory Lead
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Maintenance Supervisor
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Accounting Associate
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Packaging Department Operator - Night Shift
Packaging
Coopersville, MI
View Job >
Processing Operator (Batcher)- Night Shift
Processing
Coopersville, MI
View Job >
Warehouse Associate - Night Shift
Warehouse
Coopersville, MI
View Job >
Director of Accounting
Accounting
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Warehouse Manager
Operations
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
eCommerce Business Development Manager
Ecommerce
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Continuous Improvement Specialist
Operations
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
FP&A Manager - Supply Chain
Finance
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Processing Manager
Operations
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Packaging Manager
Operations
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Aseptic Bottle Filler Operator
Processing
Coopersville, MI
View Job >
Operator (Night Shift)
Operations
Crown Point, IN
View Job >
Laboratory Technician
Fair Oaks, IN
View Job >
Category Commercialization Manager - Weight Management
Commercialization
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Maintenance Technician
Maintenance
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Corporate Paralegal
Finance
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Supply Chain Production Analyst
Supply Chain
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Production Manager - Nights
Coopersville, MI, MI
View Job >
Packaging Technician
fairlife, LLC
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Dairy Receiver (Milk Transfer Tech)
Operations
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Senior Manager - Channel and Customer Strategy - Large Store
Commercialization
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Channel and Customer Strategy Manager - Small Store
Commercialization
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Senior Manager - Category Commercialization - Value Added Dairy
Commercialization
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Executive Assistant
Human Resources
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Technical Projects Coordinator
Coopersville, MI
View Job >
Senior Project Manager - Supply Chain
Supply Chain
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Instrumentation & Controls Technician - Nights
Maintenance
Coopersville, MI
View Job >
Health and Safety Manager
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Category Insights Manager
Marketing
Chicago, IL
View Job >
Automation Technician
Goodyear, AZ
View Job >
Planning Manager
Supply Chain
Chicago, IL
View Job >

Don’t See the Right Job for You?

Email Us

Why fairlife



Click and drag to control

  • "In my career, finding an organization that’s growing their core business at an exceptional pace, innovating for the future and having fun with good people while doing it is the holy grail, and fairlife has it. "
    Norm Baker
    Finance Director
  • “I absolutely love working for fairlife because of the positive values they have! In my time here I have been given many opportunities to move up within the plant and am treated as part of the family.”
    Nurul Yaminudin
    Warehouse Supervisor
  • “Over the past 7 years, I have had the opportunity to grow from a Processing Operator to my current position as a Packaging Coordinator. fairlife believes in better and shows it by caring for their employees while offering competitive pay and career advancement opportunities.”
    Leonarda Roma
    Packaging Coordinator
  • “First impressions are very important, and I felt very welcomed the first day I started training. The staff at the Coopersville facility made me feel like I was a valuable addition to the fairlife team."
    Chuck Passenier
    Warehouse Associate
  • "It’s a place where I’ve grown and learned a lot, giving me the ability to move into my role as a Packaging Technician. The people here are positively great teammates and the heart of what makes fairlife the place it is."
    Katie Sanger
    Packaging Technician
  • “fairlife is fast-paced, exciting, and growing quickly! This company is all in on innovation, and the support I’ve gotten for my own ideas has been incredible. We truly live out our credo of better values.”
    Lauren Knight
    Communications Manager

Follow fairlife on LinkedIn

LinkedIn

fairlife, LLC is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, disability, veteran status, or any other category protected by law. All qualified applicants and employees will be given equal opportunity. Selection decisions are based on job-related factors.

In addition to its nondiscrimination commitment, the Company will also provide reasonable accommodation of qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would impose an undue hardship on the Company. If you have a disability and would like to request accommodation in order to apply for a position with us, please email [email protected]